Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Borger alum Tyler Paige wins 53rd annual Tall Tower Open

By Larissa Liska
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Four years ago Borger native Tyler Paige qualified for his first Tournament of Champions in the Ambush Golf Club Ambush, which is a two-person team tournament. Now Paige is going back to the TOC after winning his first individual title in the Happy State Bank Tall Tower Open.

”My chipping really let me down that tournament (Dos Equis Open) and I’ve been working on my chipping and my wedge game for the last 2 and a half to 3 weeks and it really paid off this week,” said Paige. “It’s awesome. I’ve been really close a few times and just hadn’t quite made it count. I hadn’t got it done. To play the final three holes at -2 under par to bring it home it’s awesome.”

After taking the lead in the final round on hole 14, Paige’s tee shot on 15 put him deep in the rough. He battled back for a bogey which tied the match back up between himself and Luke Kane. Paige would birdie on two of the last three holes, eventually ending the three round tournament at -11.

“I’m wearing a PGA Championship hat, and I kept thinking to myself if Justin Thomas can shank and win the PGA then I can shank one and win the Tall Tower (Open),” said Paige.

Click here for the full results from the Happy State Bank Tall Tower Open. The next TOC qualifier, the Tascosa GC Ambush, is set for June 8-9.

Top 10 leaderboard for the final round of the Tall Tower Open Championship Flight.
Top 10 leaderboard for the final round of the Tall Tower Open Championship Flight.(SOURCE: KFDA)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS is investigating a crash resulting a woman dead after walking on the roadway west of...
1 dead after vehicle hits woman walking on roadway west of Amarillo
Amarillo police arrested another teenager in relation to the 13-year-old boy who was found dead...
APD: 2nd teen arrested in relation to 13-year-old boy found dead with gunshot wound yesterday in Amarillo
Kendall David Wyatt is considered missing by the Amarillo Police Department (Source: APD)
Amarillo Police: Missing endangered man found safe
Kelvin Jonatan Najera Sevilla wanted for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend, bounding her hands in...
Clovis Police: Man wanted for kidnapping ex-girlfriend, binding her hands in his home
Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Southwest 15th and Georgia as emergency personnel...
At least 1 hospitalized after ‘serious crash’ at SW 15th and Georgia

Latest News

18 high schools competed in Division II of the annual State Lineman Challenge on Saturday in...
Dumas wins State Lineman Challenge over 17 other schools
The 53rd annual Happy State Bank Tall Tower Open teed off round two at the Ross Rogers Golf...
Kane and Paige top Tall Tower Open leaderboard after round two
The annual Happy State Bank Tall Tower open ended with three leaders paving the way and a...
Luke Kane leads Happy State Bank Tall Tower Open after round one
The annual Happy State Bank Tall Tower open ended with three leaders paving the way and a...
VIDEO: Luke Kane leads Happy State Bank Tall Tower Open after round one