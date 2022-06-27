Borger alum Tyler Paige wins 53rd annual Tall Tower Open

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Four years ago Borger native Tyler Paige qualified for his first Tournament of Champions in the Ambush Golf Club Ambush, which is a two-person team tournament. Now Paige is going back to the TOC after winning his first individual title in the Happy State Bank Tall Tower Open.

”My chipping really let me down that tournament (Dos Equis Open) and I’ve been working on my chipping and my wedge game for the last 2 and a half to 3 weeks and it really paid off this week,” said Paige. “It’s awesome. I’ve been really close a few times and just hadn’t quite made it count. I hadn’t got it done. To play the final three holes at -2 under par to bring it home it’s awesome.”

After taking the lead in the final round on hole 14, Paige’s tee shot on 15 put him deep in the rough. He battled back for a bogey which tied the match back up between himself and Luke Kane. Paige would birdie on two of the last three holes, eventually ending the three round tournament at -11.

“I’m wearing a PGA Championship hat, and I kept thinking to myself if Justin Thomas can shank and win the PGA then I can shank one and win the Tall Tower (Open),” said Paige.

Click here for the full results from the Happy State Bank Tall Tower Open. The next TOC qualifier, the Tascosa GC Ambush, is set for June 8-9.

Top 10 leaderboard for the final round of the Tall Tower Open Championship Flight. (SOURCE: KFDA)

