Boots and Badges Blood Drive announces amount of units raised this year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Boots and Badges Blood Drive has announced that they have raised 508 units this year.

Last year’s haul was just over 580, but we were in a blood appeal during that time.

Coffee Memorial wants to encourage the public to keep donating, taking 125 units a day in our region to stay up.

The blood drive is open seven days a week with lots of mobile drives in Panhandle towns daily.

