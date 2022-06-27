Who's Hiring?
Boots and Badges Blood Drive announces amount of units raised this year

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Boots and Badges Blood Drive has announced that they have raised 508 units this year.

Last year’s haul was just over 580, but we were in a blood appeal during that time.

Coffee Memorial wants to encourage the public to keep donating, taking 125 units a day in our region to stay up.

The blood drive is open seven days a week with lots of mobile drives in Panhandle towns daily.

