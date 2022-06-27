Police arrest 2 teenagers in connection to overnight shooting at Amarillo apartments
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested two teenagers in connection to an overnight shooting at apartments on Canyon Drive.
Amarillo Police Department said 17-year-old Montreveous Pierson and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on two warrants in this case for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Earlier this month, two people were taken an an Amarillo hospital with life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds.
APD’s Violent Crimes and Juvenile Investigations obtained warrants for the two suspects involved.
Pierson was booked into the Potter County jail and the 16-year-old was booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.