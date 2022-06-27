Who's Hiring?
$5,000 given to Panhandle Independent Living Center for hygiene closet

PILC logo
PILC logo(PILC)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Superior Health Plan is giving $5,000 to Panhandle Independent Living Center for a hygiene closet.

The living center created the hygiene closet to provide access to basic necessities to help people recover from the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Superior Health Plan-supported hygiene closet will allow people in our community to maintain their dignity and avoid the stigma associated with poverty and disabilities,” said Isabel Camarillo, Program Director for PILC. “The items they receive will help them shift their budgets toward other costs, such as housing and utilities, and ensure they’ll still be able to purchase the food they need.”

The living center serves people with disabilities, providing access to housing, jobs, transportation and youth services.

“Every year, we work with thousands of organizations across Texas to support the communities in which we serve,” said Mark Sanders, President and CEO of Superior HealthPlan. “Now more than ever, it’s important to reinforce our commitment to improving access to care for the disability community, including the families, caregivers and providers on the frontline.”

The hygiene closet opens today and will open on July 7 and then on the second Tuesday of each month, beginning in August.

