Kane and Paige top Tall Tower Open leaderboard after round two

By Larissa Liska
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 53rd annual Happy State Bank Tall Tower Open teed off round two at the Ross Rogers Golf Complex Saturday morning and Luke Kane still leads the Championship Flight. Tyler Paige sits two shots back at -10.

”I was really pleased. This field I think it’s probably the best field of the summer. To play well when there’s a lot of competition it feels good,” said Kane. “I had a little stretch on the front nine where I had four birdies in like five holes and that kind of got me going. Then I kind of just plotted around the rest of the way. You know, hopefully I can do one more day like that and it would be good.”

Please click here for the results after round two of the Happy State Bank Tall Tower Open. The final round tees off Sunday at 9 a.m. 18 golfers will compete in the Championship Flight.

Luke Kane leads the Tall Tower Open at -12 after round two. He shot a 67 on Saturday, which is...
Luke Kane leads the Tall Tower Open at -12 after round two. He shot a 67 on Saturday, which is -5 par for the day.(SOURCE: KFDA)

