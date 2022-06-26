Dumas wins State Lineman Challenge over 17 other schools

ABILENE, Texas (KFDA) - 18 high schools competed in Division II of the annual State Lineman Challenge on Saturday in Abilene, and the Dumas Demons came out on top securing their first title.

”It means a lot because we all come here early in the morning and we grind,” said Dalton Leven, Dumas senior lineman. “A lot of people doubt us. Everyday we show up and we just compete.”

The Demons won six of the 11 events in the competition. Dumas even broke a record in the Dumbbell Stack, finishing in 1:18.5.

“We put in just countless hours of linemen work and bench press,” said Jaydan Tovar, Dumas senior lineman. “All of the coaches I couldn’t be more thankful.”

We came. We competed. We conquered.

2022 State Lineman Challenge Champions#ForksUp pic.twitter.com/mpQuN1l3jp — Dumas Demon Stats (@DumasDemonStats) June 25, 2022

