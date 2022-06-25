Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Report: Braxton Moral, 20, becomes youngest lawyer in country

Braxton Moral passed the bar exam this year after graduating high school and Harvard University...
Braxton Moral passed the bar exam this year after graduating high school and Harvard University in 2019.(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A 20-year-old man in Kansas continues to add to his impressive resume.

KWCH reports Braxton Moral passed the bar exam this year after graduating high school and Harvard University in 2019.

Moral shared those previous educational accomplishments with KWCH, and he went on to pursue a law degree from Washburn University.

Moral explained how he found out about passing the bar exam in a recent appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” where Clarkson introduced him as “America’s youngest lawyer.”

The 20-year-old Braxton reportedly is the only student in Harvard’s history to graduate from the university and high school at the same time.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police arrested another teenager in relation to the 13-year-old boy who was found dead...
APD: 2nd teen arrested in relation to 13-year-old boy found dead with gunshot wound yesterday in Amarillo
SW 7th and S. Jefferson Street
UPDATE: 16-year-old boy arrested on manslaughter charge after juvenile found dead with gunshot wound
The Amarillo Fire Department was handed a six to eight week old baby by an individual yesterday...
Amarillo Fire Department handed 6 to 8 week old baby under ‘Safe Haven Law’
DPS is investigating a crash resulting a woman dead after walking on the roadway west of...
1 dead after vehicle hits woman walking on roadway west of Amarillo
Bradd Navarro
Randall County Officials: Man wanted for sexual assault of child

Latest News

Ellen Ensig-Brodsky, 89, a LGBTQ rights activist, poses in her home Wednesday in New York. Even...
At Pride events, celebrations amid a darker national environment
Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold
A celebration outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme...
How US states have banned, limited or protected abortion
Legal expert says Supreme Court abortion ruling will cause "increased schism between states"
Legal expert says Supreme Court abortion ruling will cause “increased schism between states”