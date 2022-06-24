Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

West Texas A&M alumni picked for Washington fellowship

Two alumni to start work with Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute
Michelle Galmadez and Madeline Kleinschmidt are beginning work with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute in August.
By Timothy Martinelli
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M Michelle Galmadez and Madeline Kleinschmidt are beginning work with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute in August.

The two are part of a cohort of 26 individuals whom were selected from a pool of hundreds of applicants.

Galmadez, who has a focus on public health and policy, said she hopes to learn about how legislation is created and to bring a voice to the table for communities.

“I hope to see health policy or health bills being crafted or being put out,” said Galmadez. “Especially with the news of today on how health rights are being affected - especially women’s rights.”

Galmadez added she will be doing a lot of research to help craft public policy that works for everyone.

“Bringing anyone and everyone from different backgrounds - that’s how you make the most educative choices, and that’s how you keep elected officials connected to what the public is needing,” Galmadez said.

Kleinschmidt has a focus on foreign policy, and she has been studying and working on it for years.

“I look forward to taking part in the legislative process and understanding its unique role in implementing foreign policy. I am thankful to my McNair family and WT for their preparation and constant encouragement throughout the application process,” read a statement from Kleinschmidt.

The two WT alumni, who were both McNair Scholars, were selected from a pool of hundreds of others.

Victoria Salas, director of WT’s McNair Scholars program, said both students were exceptional students while at WT.

Salas added a main focus of the McNair Scholarship program is for students to continue education at graduate school - something Galmadez accomplished in May.

“Both of the students exhibit the qualities of McNair Scholars because they are very academically driven,” Salas said.

Salas said the fact two of the 26 individuals selected were from WT says volumes about the university’s academic qualities.

“One of the things that we stress at McNair is not only helping students get into a good graduate school, but also helping them to find funding [for their research],” Salas said.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police arrested another teenager in relation to the 13-year-old boy who was found dead...
APD: 2nd teen arrested in relation to 13-year-old boy found dead with gunshot wound yesterday in Amarillo
SW 7th and S. Jefferson Street
UPDATE: 16-year-old boy arrested on manslaughter charge after juvenile found dead with gunshot wound
The Amarillo Fire Department was handed a six to eight week old baby by an individual yesterday...
Amarillo Fire Department handed 6 to 8 week old baby under ‘Safe Haven Law’
Bradd Navarro
Randall County Officials: Man wanted for sexual assault of child
DPS is investigating a crash resulting a woman dead after walking on the roadway west of...
1 dead after vehicle hits woman walking on roadway west of Amarillo

Latest News

Regulators from the Food and Drug Administration have ordered JUUL, an American electronic...
‘Sends a strong message’: Health experts express support of FDA banning Juul electronic cigarettes
destinys garden
Wedding venues experience busiest season in 40 years due to COVID-19 backlog
Kendall David Wyatt is considered missing by the Amarillo Police Department (Source: APD)
Amarillo Police: Missing endangered man found safe
Kelvin Jonatan Najera Sevilla wanted for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend, bounding her hands in...
Clovis Police: Man wanted for kidnapping ex-girlfriend, binding her hands in his home