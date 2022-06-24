West Texas A&M alumni picked for Washington fellowship

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M Michelle Galmadez and Madeline Kleinschmidt are beginning work with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute in August.

The two are part of a cohort of 26 individuals whom were selected from a pool of hundreds of applicants.

Galmadez, who has a focus on public health and policy, said she hopes to learn about how legislation is created and to bring a voice to the table for communities.

“I hope to see health policy or health bills being crafted or being put out,” said Galmadez. “Especially with the news of today on how health rights are being affected - especially women’s rights.”

Galmadez added she will be doing a lot of research to help craft public policy that works for everyone.

“Bringing anyone and everyone from different backgrounds - that’s how you make the most educative choices, and that’s how you keep elected officials connected to what the public is needing,” Galmadez said.

Kleinschmidt has a focus on foreign policy, and she has been studying and working on it for years.

“I look forward to taking part in the legislative process and understanding its unique role in implementing foreign policy. I am thankful to my McNair family and WT for their preparation and constant encouragement throughout the application process,” read a statement from Kleinschmidt.

The two WT alumni, who were both McNair Scholars, were selected from a pool of hundreds of others.

Victoria Salas, director of WT’s McNair Scholars program, said both students were exceptional students while at WT.

Salas added a main focus of the McNair Scholarship program is for students to continue education at graduate school - something Galmadez accomplished in May.

“Both of the students exhibit the qualities of McNair Scholars because they are very academically driven,” Salas said.

Salas said the fact two of the 26 individuals selected were from WT says volumes about the university’s academic qualities.

“One of the things that we stress at McNair is not only helping students get into a good graduate school, but also helping them to find funding [for their research],” Salas said.

