‘Sends a strong message’: Health experts express support of FDA banning Juul electronic cigarettes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The FDA announced yesterday that it would be banning the distribution and sales of Juul products from the United States markets.

Amarillo health experts support the ban due to the effect these products have on teenagers.

“We know for youth who are still developing their brain, nicotine has a very specific effect on their brain development,” says Katie McMahon, Policy Principle American Cancer Society. “We want to avoid youth having any exposure to nicotine before their brain is fully developed or ever.”

The Juul company is widely blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping after being introduced in 2015 causing younger people to be addicted to nicotine.

“Nicotine is a very powerful drug, it leads to addiction,” said McMahon. “It may be the first thing they think of when they wake up, it may be last thing they think of when they go to sleep. It’s something that they will constantly be looking for.”

The FDA says that Juul did not meet their public health standards.

“We believe this decision sends a strong message that FDA is finally putting public health first instead of the interest of big tobacco’” said McMahon.

Professionals say Juul is affecting teens negatively and the long term effect of “Juuling” is unknown.

“There’s still quite a bit of concern that Juuls may not actually be safer that cigarettes,”said Mark Sigler, Texas Tech Physicians Pulmonologist. “The concern is that Juuls may have the same risk or even an increased risk of things like lung cancer.”

Today the Juul company has asked the Federal Court to block the order and is planning to appeal the FDA’s decision.

