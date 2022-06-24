Who's Hiring?
Much Warmer, Much Cooler

By Kevin Selle
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A very warm day on Friday, a transition day on Saturday, and much cooler on Sunday. Highs will be near 100 degrees across much of the region on Friday. Very small chance of a handful of showers. On Saturday a cold front sweeps through the region, increasing rain chances later in the day, and bringing some cooler air. Rain chances linger on Sunday with high in the 70s.

