Much Warmer, Much Cooler

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A very warm day on Friday, a transition day on Saturday, and much cooler on Sunday. Highs will be near 100 degrees across much of the region on Friday. Very small chance of a handful of showers. On Saturday a cold front sweeps through the region, increasing rain chances later in the day, and bringing some cooler air. Rain chances linger on Sunday with high in the 70s.

