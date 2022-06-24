Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Hackers stole $100 million, crypto company says

For cryptocurrency firms, hacking has been a big problem, with companies losing millions of...
For cryptocurrency firms, hacking has been a big problem, with companies losing millions of dollars at a time.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hackers have stolen $100 million from California-based cryptocurrency firm Harmony, the company said Thursday.

The thieves hit a “bridge,” a program that allows the transfer of cryptocurrency.

It’s unclear who’s behind the heist.

Harmony tweeted Thursday night that they’re “working around the clock” in their investigation alongside the FBI and multiple cyber security firms.

Harmony joins a long list of cryptocurrency firms that have been plundered by hackers for millions of dollars at a time.

A tracking firm said hackers have stolen over $1 billion from cryptocurrency bridges this year alone.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police arrested another teenager in relation to the 13-year-old boy who was found dead...
APD: 2nd teen arrested in relation to 13-year-old boy found dead with gunshot wound yesterday in Amarillo
SW 7th and S. Jefferson Street
UPDATE: 16-year-old boy arrested on manslaughter charge after juvenile found dead with gunshot wound
The Amarillo Fire Department was handed a six to eight week old baby by an individual yesterday...
Amarillo Fire Department handed 6 to 8 week old baby under ‘Safe Haven Law’
Bradd Navarro
Randall County Officials: Man wanted for sexual assault of child
Joe Arreola
Wellington man sentenced to 25.5 years in prison in relation to 2019 murder of man

Latest News

Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
The American Academy of Pediatrics has updated its safe sleep guidelines for babies for the...
American Academy of Pediatrics updates safe sleep guidelines for babies
A celebration outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme...
How U.S. states have banned, limited or protected abortion
Biden reacts to the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision overturning the right to abortion....
Biden: 'A sad day for the court and for the country'
Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Southwest 15th and Georgia as emergency personnel...
At least 1 hospitalized after ‘serious crash’ at SW 15th and Georgia