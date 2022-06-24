Free screenings available at women’s health event in Hereford

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is offering free on-site pap exams and scheduling free mammograms at their “Getting Healthy TogetHer” event on Saturday in Hereford.

The Breast Center of Excellence at TTUHSC event will be 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Hereford Regional Medical Center, located at 540 W 15th Street.

Uninsured patients can receive no-cost pap exams on site, women’s wellness information and representatives will schedule free mammograms for patients.

Services are provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Patients are required to wear a mask and refreshments will be provided.

Spanish speaking representatives will be available. For questions, call 806-414-9556.

