Clovis Police: Man wanted for kidnapping ex-girlfriend, bounding her hands in his home

Kelvin Jonatan Najera Sevilla wanted for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend, bounding her hands in...
Kelvin Jonatan Najera Sevilla wanted for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend, bounding her hands in his home.(CPD)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police are looking for a man wanted for multiple charges after kidnapping his ex-girlfriend holding her against her will in his home.

According to officials, on June 23, at around 9:50 p.m., Clovis police were called to Allsups near 1320 N. Prince about a 39-year-old woman reporting to be held against her will near Ross St. by her ex-boyfriend identified as 26-year-old Kelvin Jonatan Najera Sevilla.

When officers found the woman, they found nylon rope tied around her body, and her hands were bound with duct tape.

Duct tape was also found in her hair along with ligature marks observed around her neck and ankles.

The woman reported being tied up in a bedroom after getting into a verbal altercation with Sevilla.

Before the woman freed herself and went to go get help, it was reported Sevilla held a gun to her head, attempted to suffocate her with a plastic bag, and made statements that he was going to put her body in her vehicle and light it on fire.

Officers were able to receive a search warrant on Sevilla’s home where the scene was.

Evidence was collected at the home, which supported the woman’s statements of what happened.

At this time Sevilla has not been found.

A warrant has been issued for Sevilla for the following charges stemming from this incident; kidnapping, robbery, assault with intent to commit a violent felony, and aggravated battery against a household member.

If you have any information of his location, call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

