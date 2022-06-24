Amarillo police looking for man believed to be endangered

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for a missing man who is believed to be endangered.

According to officials, 21-year-old Kendall David Wyatt was last seen at around 8: 45 a.m. at Lawson Street wearing a gray and burgundy striped shirt, black shorts and white shoes.

Wyatt is 6′2″ and weighs approximately 250lbs.

He is on the spectrum and is non verbal and is known to go to busy intersections throughout Amarillo.

If you have any information about his location, call the AECC at 806-378-3038.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.