15th Annual Boots & Badges kicks off today
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 15th Annual Boots and Badges has kicked off today.
The event started at 6:00 a.m. and will run through till 7:00 p.m. at the Coffee Memorial at Wallace Blvd.
Every donor will receive a Boots and Badges T-shirt, Adventure Starts Here summer shirt, a WOW pass to the Wonderland Amusement park and more.
From 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Emergency vehicle will be on display and from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. there will be a Hamburger/Hotdog Cookout.
To donate, click here.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.