15th Annual Boots & Badges kicks off today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 15th Annual Boots and Badges has kicked off today.

The event started at 6:00 a.m. and will run through till 7:00 p.m. at the Coffee Memorial at Wallace Blvd.

Every donor will receive a Boots and Badges T-shirt, Adventure Starts Here summer shirt, a WOW pass to the Wonderland Amusement park and more.

From 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Emergency vehicle will be on display and from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. there will be a Hamburger/Hotdog Cookout.

To donate, click here.

