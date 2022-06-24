Who's Hiring?
15th Annual Boots & Badges kicks off today

VIDEO-LIVE AT FIVE: The Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center (WWWRC) is taking in 31 animals to assist a shelter outside of Abilene.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 15th Annual Boots and Badges has kicked off today.

The event started at 6:00 a.m. and will run through till 7:00 p.m. at the Coffee Memorial at Wallace Blvd.

Every donor will receive a Boots and Badges T-shirt, Adventure Starts Here summer shirt, a WOW pass to the Wonderland Amusement park and more.

From 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Emergency vehicle will be on display and from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. there will be a Hamburger/Hotdog Cookout.

To donate, click here.

