1 dead after vehicle hits woman walking on roadway west of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS is investigating a crash resulting a woman dead after walking on the roadway west of Amarillo.

According to DPS, on June 23, at around 10:40 p.m., a vehicle was traveling west on I-40 frontage road.

51-year-old Leanna Kaye McInnish was walking on the edge of the road as the vehicle was approaching.

The release says the driver of the vehicle did not see McInnish on the roadway and the vehicle hit her.

MicInnish was pronounced dead on scene due to the injuries from the crash.

The driver of the vehicle had no injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

