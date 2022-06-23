Randall County Officials: Man wanted for sexual assault of child
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials in Randall County are searching for a man wanted for sexual assault of a child.
Officials say 29-year-old Bradd Navarro is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office.
He is described as five-feet-six-inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, and has brown eyes and hair.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.
