Randall County Officials: Man wanted for sexual assault of child

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials in Randall County are searching for a man wanted for sexual assault of a child.

Officials say 29-year-old Bradd Navarro is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office.

He is described as five-feet-six-inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, and has brown eyes and hair.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

