Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

‘It’s not a disease, we’re not broken’: Overcoming adversity as a Deaf individual in Amarillo

By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s been a life of overcoming obstacles and adversity for Coach Scott Tankersley.

Coach Tank recently retired after 33 years of coaching.

The journey to finding a school to look past his deafness and into his passion, hasn’t always been easy.

“They would say things like, ‘I can’t understand him, can you understand him? Hey if I can’t understand him, how are the kids going to understand him?, So they would talk and it was a lot of negative comments and I knew that school wouldn’t be for me,” said Coach Tank.

West Texas Christian School, which later merged to be San Jacinto, was his first opportunity. He then moved on to Caprock and then to Bushland.

After 33 years, it is now time for a new journey for Coach Tank.

On August 1, he will begin training to become a full-time pastor at Amarillo Deaf Church.

“Deaf are the most loneliness people in the world, we are, so I can reach out to them and they know me, being Deaf to Deaf I can connect that as my advantage,” said Coach Tank.

Tankersley wants the hearing world to know Deaf people are just like you.

“Treat me equally because they know me as a coach, so they know, but treat the Deaf people equal. If you can’t talk to them, write. Get out your phone and type it out, act it out, gesture. Its not really hard, it’s not a disease, we’re not broken that we need to be fixed, you don’t have to walk around us ‘oh they’re Deaf, they’re Deaf, walk around them’, we see that a lot,” said Coach Tank.

His daughter says quite often when they go out, others assume she is Deaf as well, however she is not.

“I don’t know how many times I’ve heard at a restaurant people behind me talking about us and I can hear everything you just said and just because they can’t doesn’t mean you know, so we are just as equal as the person next to us is,” said Tiara Tankersley, Scott’s daughter.

The entire Tankersley family is excited for this new adventure as Coach Tank enters Deaf ministry.

Amarillo Deaf Church is also hosting a garage sale this weekend and Coach Tank invites everyone to come out, you don’t have to be Deaf.

It will be held at 3817 Holiday Dr. from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SW 7th and S. Jefferson Street
UPDATE: 16-year-old boy arrested on manslaughter charge after juvenile found dead with gunshot wound
The scene on 46th Avenue
Amarillo Police: Roads reopened after crash near Southlawn Park
Wade Benjamin Pierce
Potter County officials looking for missing man
The Amarillo Fire Department was handed a six to eight week old baby by an individual yesterday...
Amarillo Fire Department handed 6 to 8 week old baby under ‘Safe Haven Law’
Bradd Navarro
Randall County Officials: Man wanted for sexual assault of child

Latest News

Amarillo police arrested another teenager in relation to the 13-year-old boy who was found dead...
APD: 2nd teen arrested in relation to 13-year-old boy found dead with gunshot wound yesterday in Amarillo
Joe Arreola
Wellington man sentenced to 25.5 years in prison in relation to 2019 murder of man
The City of Amarillo is recycling materials from the buildings demolished for new city hall
City of Amarillo is recycling materials from buildings demolished for new City Hall
The Amarillo Fire Department was handed a six to eight week old baby by an individual yesterday...
Amarillo Fire Department handed 6 to 8 week old baby under ‘Safe Haven Law’