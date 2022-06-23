Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Critically endangered sea turtles hatch for first time on Texas beach

About 45 sea turtles were helped to the water after hatching on a beach in Texas.
About 45 sea turtles were helped to the water after hatching on a beach in Texas.(Emilee DeForest // Texas A&M College of Geosciences)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGNOLIA BEACH, Texas (Gray News) – A sea turtle nest with about 45 hatchling Kemp’s ridley eggs was discovered on a beach inside a bay in Texas.

“This has never happened in modern times,” said Dr. Pamela Plotkin, director of Texas Sea Grant and sea turtle biologist. “Sea turtles typically nest on barrier island beaches in Texas and so seeing a turtle nest on a beach inside any bay is rare.”

Eggs left on the beach only have about a 45% chance of hatching, according to Texas A&M College of Geosciences, but these turtles had help.

The university said the turtles were found by maintenance workers with the Calhoun County Commissioner’s Office while picking up trash on the beach.

They helped about 25 hatchlings to the water that were heading the wrong way.

The maintenance workers contacted Calhoun County Marine Extension Agent RJ Shelly who excavated the next, helping about 20 more turtles.

“Sure enough, once we started excavating, we saw more and more dig their way out,” Shelly said.

According to the university, Shelly and others supervised the hatching process to make sure the turtles safely made their way into Matagorda Bay.

“We let them imprint on the sand and then stood there while they made their run,” Shelly said.

Kemp’s ridley sea turtles are critically endangered, Texas A&M reports, adding that decades of efforts from scientists, conservationists and others have allowed the species to begin to recover.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SW 7th and S. Jefferson Street
UPDATE: 16-year-old boy arrested on manslaughter charge after juvenile found dead with gunshot wound
The scene on 46th Avenue
Amarillo Police: Roads reopened after crash near Southlawn Park
Wade Benjamin Pierce
Potter County officials looking for missing man
The Amarillo Fire Department was handed a six to eight week old baby by an individual yesterday...
Amarillo Fire Department handed 6 to 8 week old baby using ‘Safe Haven Law’
Bradd Navarro
Randall County Officials: Man wanted for sexual assault of child

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee...
LIVE: 1/6 panel to hear of Trump’s pressure on Justice Dept.
FILE - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination...
Experts endorse Moderna COVID-19 shots for kids ages 6 to 17
Jessie Abshire is recovering in the ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing...
Man fighting for life in ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Gulf coast
This microscope photo provided by the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in June 2022 shows...
World’s biggest bacterium found in Caribbean mangrove swamp
online privacy
Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info