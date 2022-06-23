Cox brothers University of Houston bound

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Miles just graduated from Amarillo High. His older brother, Branch, is transferring from the University of Oklahoma. The Cox brothers are University of Houston bound.

“We were always just like able to push each other in everything that we do,” said Branch. “Aside from running too, so just having that is very nice.”

“I think we work well together and it just brings a different dynamic to the team,” said Miles. “Yeah we’re going to push each other everyday in practice and hopefully be successful at the next level.”

Miles left his mark at Amarillo High after qualifying twice to the UIL 5A State Championships in the 5,000 meter run. During Branch’s high school career, he raced his way to a few Regional Championship appearances.

“Both of us have big goals in the 5K specifically. I think both of us eventually can be sub-14 guys,” said Branch. “I’m really excited to train with Miles with that aspiration in mind.”

“I would say top three at conference would be a goal,” said Miles. “We’re coming for Tulsa.”

This coming season the Cox brothers will compete in the American Conference and then the Cougars will battle in the Big 12. This duo is very thankful for the opportunity.

“Actually the whole Amarillo distance community in general...It’s pretty cool,” said Branch.

If you’re interested in supporting long distance running in Amarillo, sign up for the John Michael Morrison 5K run scheduled for Saturday, June 25 at 8:30 a.m. at Westover Park Junior High.

