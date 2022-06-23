Clarendon UIL 2A State MVP signs with Fort Scott Community College

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Clarendon 5-foot 10 point guard and two-time UIL 2A State Champion LaMarcus Penigar inked his college basketball commitment to play at Fort Scott Community College in DII’s Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference.

This past season Penigar scored 41 points in the UIL 2A State Championship game, tying the all-time State title game record and earning 2A State MVP honors.

Penigar earned two college offers after the season. Patience and dedication gave him the courage to keep working hard for his late offers.

”I told them to just don’t give up. It doesn’t matter how long it takes to get an offer. Just never give up,” said Penigar. “It feels good. I’m not very far from home. It’s just seven hours away, but I’ll come back and visit them and show my boys some moves.”

Penigar will continue wearing jersey No. 2 in college for the Greyhounds.

