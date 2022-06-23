City of Amarillo is recycling materials from buildings demolished for new City Hall

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Recycling is part of the plan for the new City Hall in Amarillo.

After 10 days into the demolition process trucks have begun hauling materials from the site and recycling as much as possible.

“A lot of the materials that you’re seeing removed here there’s going to be over 120 semi loads of material that will come off this site,” said Jerry Danforth, City of Amarillo Director of Facilities. “Of that 120 less than eight of those loads will go to the landfill.”

The City is recycling all the brick, concrete, asphalt and steel from the three demolished buildings.

The only parts of the buildings that go to the landfill are roofing materials and lumber which are both biodegradable.

“The asphalt and the concrete they’ll grind that up, that makes a good road base for the future,” said Danforth. “The steel goes back to the smelting plants, gets melted down and becomes other steel products.”

There are 20 truckloads of recyclable material removed from the site each day.

