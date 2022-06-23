Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

City of Amarillo is recycling materials from buildings demolished for new City Hall

VIDEO: City of Amarillo is recycling materials from buildings demolished for new City Hall
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Recycling is part of the plan for the new City Hall in Amarillo.

After 10 days into the demolition process trucks have begun hauling materials from the site and recycling as much as possible.

“A lot of the materials that you’re seeing removed here there’s going to be over 120 semi loads of material that will come off this site,” said Jerry Danforth, City of Amarillo Director of Facilities. “Of that 120 less than eight of those loads will go to the landfill.”

The City is recycling all the brick, concrete, asphalt and steel from the three demolished buildings.

The only parts of the buildings that go to the landfill are roofing materials and lumber which are both biodegradable.

“The asphalt and the concrete they’ll grind that up, that makes a good road base for the future,” said Danforth. “The steel goes back to the smelting plants, gets melted down and becomes other steel products.”

There are 20 truckloads of recyclable material removed from the site each day.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SW 7th and S. Jefferson Street
UPDATE: 16-year-old boy arrested on manslaughter charge after juvenile found dead with gunshot wound
The scene on 46th Avenue
Amarillo Police: Roads reopened after crash near Southlawn Park
Wade Benjamin Pierce
Potter County officials looking for missing man
The Amarillo Fire Department was handed a six to eight week old baby by an individual yesterday...
Amarillo Fire Department handed 6 to 8 week old baby under ‘Safe Haven Law’
Bradd Navarro
Randall County Officials: Man wanted for sexual assault of child

Latest News

It’s been a life of overcoming obstacles and adversity for Coach Scott Tankersley.
‘It’s not a disease, we’re not broken’: Overcoming adversity as a Deaf individual in Amarillo
Amarillo police arrested another teenager in relation to the 13-year-old boy who was found dead...
APD: 2nd teen arrested in relation to 13-year-old boy found dead with gunshot wound yesterday in Amarillo
Joe Arreola
Wellington man sentenced to 25.5 years in prison in relation to 2019 murder of man
The Amarillo Fire Department was handed a six to eight week old baby by an individual yesterday...
Amarillo Fire Department handed 6 to 8 week old baby under ‘Safe Haven Law’