Arch Manning commits to University of Texas football

Arch Manning
Arch Manning(Arch Manning)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KFDA) - The nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning has committed to play for the University of Texas.

Arch Manning made the announcement today on social media.

Arch Manning is also the grandson of Archie Manning and son of former Ole Miss wide receiver Cooper Manning, ESPN said.

He is the number one recruit for the class of 2023.

He is the star quarterback at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans.

