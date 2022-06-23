APD: 2nd teen arrested in relation to 13-year-old boy found dead with gunshot wound yesterday in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested another teenager in connection to the 13-year-old boy who was found dead with a gunshot wound yesterday in Amarillo.

Amarillo Police Department said in a news release that a 16-year-old is facing a charge of tampering with evidence and was booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains.

The first arrest was made yesterday of another 16-year-old.

APD’s Homicide Unit is investigating the death.

