Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo Fire Department handed 6 to 8 week old baby using ‘Safe Haven Law’

The Amarillo Fire Department was handed a six to eight week old baby by an individual yesterday...
The Amarillo Fire Department was handed a six to eight week old baby by an individual yesterday afternoon using the ‘Safe Haven Law’.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department was handed a six to eight week old baby by an individual yesterday afternoon using the ‘Safe Haven Law’.

According to the release, the baby appeared to be in good health and the person had the paperwork from the hospital along with records of shots.

Amarillo police and other authorities were notified. The child was taken in by Amarillo Medical Services for a checkup and is doing fine.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SW 7th and S. Jefferson Street
UPDATE: 16-year-old boy arrested on manslaughter charge after juvenile found dead with gunshot wound
The scene on 46th Avenue
Amarillo Police: Roads reopened after crash near Southlawn Park
Wade Benjamin Pierce
Potter County officials looking for missing man
police lights
Officials: Reward increased for information on drive-by shooting at Lazy Two Road during May
The Texas Department of Public Safety said West Texas A&M University students and staff were...
WTAMU students, staff injured in wreck on Tuesday in Canyon

Latest News

Boots and Badges
15th Annual Boots & Badges kicks off tomorrow
Hutchinson County Sheriff: Caller reports false shooting after conflict during game of ‘Fortnite’
Bradd Navarro
Randall County Officials: Man wanted for sexual assault of child
Water Wasters
WATER WASTERS: Geyser-like leak plagues Amarillo apartment complex