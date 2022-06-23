Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

15th Annual Boots & Badges kicks off tomorrow

Boots and Badges
Boots and Badges(Kristen Fine | Coffee Memorial)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 15th Annual Boots and Badges will be kicking off tomorrow Friday, June 24.

The event will be starting at 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Coffee Memorial at Wallace Blvd.

Every donor will receive a Boots and Badges T-shirt, Adventure Starts Here summer shirt, a WOW pass to the Wonderland Amusement park and more.

From 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Emergency vehicle will be on display and from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. there will be a Hamburger/Hotdog Cookout.

To donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SW 7th and S. Jefferson Street
UPDATE: 16-year-old boy arrested on manslaughter charge after juvenile found dead with gunshot wound
The scene on 46th Avenue
Amarillo Police: Roads reopened after crash near Southlawn Park
Wade Benjamin Pierce
Potter County officials looking for missing man
police lights
Officials: Reward increased for information on drive-by shooting at Lazy Two Road during May
The Texas Department of Public Safety said West Texas A&M University students and staff were...
WTAMU students, staff injured in wreck on Tuesday in Canyon

Latest News

Hutchinson County Sheriff: Caller reports false shooting after conflict during game of ‘Fortnite’
Bradd Navarro
Randall County Officials: Man wanted for sexual assault of child
Water Wasters
WATER WASTERS: Geyser-like leak plagues Amarillo apartment complex
SW 7th and S. Jefferson Street
UPDATE: 16-year-old boy arrested on manslaughter charge after juvenile found dead with gunshot wound