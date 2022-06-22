Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Texas lawmaker first Mexican-born woman to join Congress

Mayra Flores, fifth from left, was sworn in on Tuesday as the newest member of Congress.
Mayra Flores, fifth from left, was sworn in on Tuesday as the newest member of Congress.(Source: Pool/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi swore in the newest member of Congress on Tuesday.

Mayra Flores of Texas, a Republican, is the first Mexican-born woman to be elected as a representative.

She won a special election for Texas’ 34th Congressional District.

Flores’ term only runs through January. She will have to win the November general election to remain in office.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are in custody after a SWAT situation at a home in north Amarillo.
2 in custody, women rescued after SWAT situation in north Amarillo
The New Mexico State Police are investigating a 4-wheeler crash that resulted one person dead...
Dumas person dead after 4-wheeler crash in Eddy County
The Texas Department of Public Safety said West Texas A&M University students and staff were...
WTAMU students, staff injured in wreck on Tuesday in Canyon
Roll Em Up Taquitos
New in Amarillo: Roll Em Up Taquitos, Panera and El Tapatio opening new locations
Wade Benjamin Pierce
Potter County officials looking for missing man

Latest News

In this image taken from video from Bakhtar State News Agency, Taliban fighters secure a...
Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades
FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden on Wednesday will call on Congress to suspend federal gasoline...
Biden to call for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
The Food and Drug Administration announced plans Tuesday to change the rules to bring down...
FDA plans to lower nicotine levels in cigarettes
Col. Steve McCraw, director of Texas Department of Public Safety, discusses the law enforcement...
Top Texas cop: Uvalde police response was ‘abject failure’