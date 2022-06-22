Plainview’s Lawson perseveres past cancer, next stop college hoops

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Practice makes perfect for gameday. Plainview grad Jayvian Lawson averaged 18 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals per game his senior season and he’s ready to play college ball.

“First team All-District and a really good player in the area. He’s a warrior,” said Austin Turner, BYC Elite (Believe You Can) owner and coach. “He’s overcame adversity, he’s battle tested, mentally tough, he’s a high character kid and outstanding person.”

Lawson started playing basketball at 3-years-old. His dad grooming him to be a future NBA player, but freshmen year stole some time off the clock.

“So I get to Lubbock. They check my blood and they send me to a room and then a doctor comes in and was like ‘You’ll be okay. I beat cancer two times. You have a tumor in your chest. You’ll be just fine.’ I was scared,” said Lawson. “I just busted out crying after that.”

Lawson was diagnosed with cancer, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia.

“With him he got diagnosed with it and it seemed like it didn’t’ phase him,” said Sandie Lawson, Jayvian’s dad. “You know, real strong character. Yeah it was tough, but four years later he’s doing good and you know God is great.”

He was benched for three months after going through a bone biopsy in his back. Chemo pills to help with headaches and pain brought Lawson back to the court even when doctors said he could not play.

“The first couple of games I played like one minute and then I ended up telling my coach that I could play more than one minute, but I really couldn’t. I think I played five minutes in that game,” said Lawson. “My mom and my dad were like why were you out so long and I was like I told my coach I was able to play more, but I really got in trouble for that one.”

Some people would have hung up the sneakers, but not Lawson.

“Just like I’m able to do it. I made it,” said Lawson. “It was a minor setback for a major comeback basically.”

Lawson has a few college offers and is excited to continue playing college basketball next season.

