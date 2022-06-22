Who's Hiring?
Officials: Reward increased for information on drive-by shooting at Lazy Two Road during May

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo officials have increased the reward for information on the drive-by shooting at Lazy Two Road during May.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers and the Randall County Sheriff’s Office are still asking for help in an Aggravated Assault case involving a drive-by shooting at Lazy Two Road during May.

On May 22, at around 12:55 a.m., Amarillo deputies responded to a drive-by shooting resulting one juvenile with gunshot wounds and bullet holes at a home.

The juvenile has been at the hospital for further treatment.

If you have any information call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn an increased reward of up to $2,000.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Crime of the Week - Aggravated Assault - Increased Reward Amarillo Crime Stoppers and the...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

