Officials: Reward increased for information on drive-by shooting at Lazy Two Road during May
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo officials have increased the reward for information on the drive-by shooting at Lazy Two Road during May.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers and the Randall County Sheriff’s Office are still asking for help in an Aggravated Assault case involving a drive-by shooting at Lazy Two Road during May.
On May 22, at around 12:55 a.m., Amarillo deputies responded to a drive-by shooting resulting one juvenile with gunshot wounds and bullet holes at a home.
The juvenile has been at the hospital for further treatment.
If you have any information call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn an increased reward of up to $2,000.
