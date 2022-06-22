After a cold front today, winds will be calmer throughout the day today, and after a cooler start, daytime highs can be expected to be slightly lower in the low 90s. There is an outside shot for some spotty showers in the northern half of the area, but impacts are expected to be minimal. The rest of the week is looking warmer, however a stronger cold front will roll through by the weekend, bringing rain chances with it.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.