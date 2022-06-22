Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Armed wig-wearing couple accused of robbing Circle K stations in Arizona

49-year-old Brandie Walker, left, and 48-year-old Johnathan Roy, right, were booked into jail...
49-year-old Brandie Walker, left, and 48-year-old Johnathan Roy, right, were booked into jail on three counts of armed robbery.(Mesa Police Department)
By David Baker and Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - A boyfriend and girlfriend who wore wigs during a string of armed robberies at various Circle K gas stations are now in custody.

Police say 49-year-old Brandie Walker and her boyfriend, 48-year-old Johnathan Roy, were arrested last Friday.

The first robbery happened at a convenience store at Broadway and Dobson roads on May 14 around 9 p.m. Police said Walker wore a black wig when she demanded money and threatened the clerk with a gun.

After giving the cash to her, the victim jumped over the counter and wrestled the gun away from Walker, investigators said. She ran off with the money leaving the employee with the gun.

Five days later, around 4:45 a.m., police say Roy wore a gray wig and was armed with a handgun when he went inside a Circle K at Greenfield and Baseline roads, demanding money.

The third and final armed robbery happened on June 12 just after 1 a.m. at a Circle K near Val Vista Drive and Southern Avenue, where Walker wore a brown wig and had a handgun.

Instead of running off, police believe she got into a car driven by Roy. Surveillance video led officers to retrieve the license plate.

Last Friday, a police task force found the car at a hotel near Country Club Drive and Hampton Avenue not far from the last armed robbery location.

Officers searched the car and the room and they said they found “evidence of the crime,” including a black BB gun and a black wig.

Walker and Roy were booked into jail on three counts of armed robbery.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are in custody after a SWAT situation at a home in north Amarillo.
2 in custody, women rescued after SWAT situation in north Amarillo
The New Mexico State Police are investigating a 4-wheeler crash that resulted one person dead...
Dumas person dead after 4-wheeler crash in Eddy County
Roll Em Up Taquitos
New in Amarillo: Roll Em Up Taquitos, Panera and El Tapatio opening new locations
The Texas Department of Public Safety said West Texas A&M University students and staff were...
WTAMU students, staff injured in wreck on Tuesday in Canyon
Wade Benjamin Pierce
Potter County officials looking for missing man

Latest News

A bipartisan gun safety bill is on the cusp on becoming law after passing a procedural vote.
Gun bill passes first votes, likely to become a law
In this image taken from video from Bakhtar State News Agency, Taliban fighters secure a...
Eastern Afghanistan earthquake kills at least 255 people
Neighbors are shocked after 76-year-old man was killed on morning walk in Philadelphia.
76-year-old man killed while on morning walk in Philadelphia
Neighbors are shocked after 76-year-old man was killed on morning walk in Philadelphia.
Neighbors shocked after 76-year-old man killed on morning walk