Amarillo Police: 1 injured in wreck near Southlawn Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - APD said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a wreck near Southlawn Park this morning.

The accident took place in the 1500 block of SW 46th Avenue.

APD said 46th Avenue is closed between Parker and Cline Streets.

Drivers have driven though police barricades, and APD said this is making it a dangerous situation for officers and drivers.

Please avoid the area and watch for barricades.

APD suggests finding an alternative route until the accident is cleared.

