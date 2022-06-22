Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Police: 1 injured in wreck near Southlawn Park

The scene on 46th Avenue
The scene on 46th Avenue(Jacob Cain, KFDA)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - APD said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a wreck near Southlawn Park this morning.

The accident took place in the 1500 block of SW 46th Avenue.

APD said 46th Avenue is closed between Parker and Cline Streets.

Drivers have driven though police barricades, and APD said this is making it a dangerous situation for officers and drivers.

Please avoid the area and watch for barricades.

APD suggests finding an alternative route until the accident is cleared.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

