Amarillo College and Martha’s Home partner to provide career paths for homeless women

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College and Martha’s Home are teaming up to provide the home’s residents an opportunity to earn a degree at Amarillo College.

Martha’s Home provides homeless women with shelter and support while guiding them towards a lifestyle of self-sufficiency.

“The most important thing we can do as a community is help people get on their feet,” said Sharon Miner, director of development at Martha’s Home.

The partnership, named Present Needs - Future Success, focuses on supporting the women from Martha’s Home in their academic pursuits.

“AC makes me feel like I can do it,” said one resident at Martha’s Home.

Over $75,000 has been donated to the group so far to pay for tuition, books, child care and any other barriers the women face while in school.

Homeless single women and mothers at Martha’s Home are striving to escape poverty through the Present Needs - Future Success campaign.

“We really believe at Martha’s Home that the key to breaking the cycle of poverty and homelessness really is education,” said Miner.

AC is helping the women at Martha’s Home with college readiness, accepting them into the college, and helping them find a pathway to success individually and for their families.

“If we can break that cycle with the momma we have a great chance of breaking the cycle for the next generation,” said Miner.

AC is offering Martha’s Home residents a way out of poverty and helping them obtain a degree by giving additional support through mentoring and tutoring.

The goal of Present Needs - Future Success is “to move those families out of crisis, out of poverty and into a family-sustaining wage,” said AC President Russel Lowrey-Hart. “That ensures a bright future for all involved.”

Gaining a college education is very important for these women, Lowrey-Hart said. The degree could determine whether a family can live a life of economic growth or whether it’s going to struggle in the warzone of poverty for generations.

“These women-led families will become a part of Amarillo College as students getting certificates or degrees that lead to a family-sustaining wage,” said Lowrey-Hart. “As a result of their children seeing their mom be successful at college that their kids will follow in their footsteps.”

The partnership between AC and Martha’s Home will be finalized at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 27, with a signing ceremony.

The ceremony will be on the second floor of the College Union Building at AC and will be attended by eight residents of Martha’s Home who are currently or soon will be students at the college.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.