WTAMU students, staff injured in wreck on Tuesday in Canyon

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said West Texas A&M University students and staff were injured in a crash Tuesday in Canyon.

Texas DPS Sgt. Johnny Bures said a driver and passenger were in a pickup truck that was towing a trailer. The pickup truck was headed to a facility when it lost control and rolled.

The driver and passenger were taken to an Amarillo hospital with minor injuries.

West Texas A&M University Police Department said the wreck was on Nance Road.

Other first responders are Randall County Sheriff’s Office, Canyon Fire Department and BSA Health System EMS.

