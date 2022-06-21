Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

WTAMU students, staff injured in wreck on Tuesday in Canyon

The Texas Department of Public Safety said West Texas A&M University students and staff were...
The Texas Department of Public Safety said West Texas A&M University students and staff were injured in a crash Tuesday in Canyon.(WTAMU)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said West Texas A&M University students and staff were injured in a crash Tuesday in Canyon.

Texas DPS Sgt. Johnny Bures said a driver and passenger were in a pickup truck that was towing a trailer. The pickup truck was headed to a facility when it lost control and rolled.

The driver and passenger were taken to an Amarillo hospital with minor injuries.

West Texas A&M University Police Department said the wreck was on Nance Road.

Other first responders are Randall County Sheriff’s Office, Canyon Fire Department and BSA Health System EMS.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are in custody after a SWAT situation at a home in north Amarillo.
2 in custody, women rescued after SWAT situation in north Amarillo
A Hereford man was killed after a train hit a car at a crossing of railroad tracks in Deaf...
Hereford man killed after train hits car in Deaf Smith County
Sunday morning fatal accident
A Borger resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery...
Borger resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize
Roll Em Up Taquitos
New in Amarillo: Roll Em Up Taquitos, Panera and El Tapatio opening new locations

Latest News

The New Mexico State Police are investigating a 4-wheeler crash that resulted one person dead...
Dumas person dead after 4-wheeler crash in Eddy County
Inflation forcing local businesses to raise prices
Inflation forcing Texas Panhandle businesses to raise prices
The Amarillo Police Department Real Time Crime Center
APD working on Real Time Crime Center with technology to help make community safer
Amarillo Cattle Drive
Amarillo Cattle Drive photo contest winner announced at High Noon on the Square