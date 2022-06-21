Potter County officials looking for missing man

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man who was last seen earlier this month.

According to the release, 28-year-old Wade Benjamin Pierce was last seen on June 3.

Pierce is around 5′10″ and 135 lbs., with brown eyes and long brown hair and also wears glasses.

Wade Benjamin Pierce (PCSO)

He is not believed to be in danger, but is believed to be without a cellphone, vehicle, or his wallet.

Officials say Pierce is believed to still be in the Amarillo area.

If you have information about his location, call the Potter County Sheriff’s Office at 806-379-2903.

