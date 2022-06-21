Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

New in Amarillo: Roll Em Taquitos, Panera and El Tapatio opening new locations

Roll Em Up Taquitos
Roll Em Up Taquitos(Roll Em Up Taquitos)
By Stacy Sakai
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For you foodies out there, new restaurants are opening in Amarillo soon.

Roll Em Up Taquitos, to be located at 5900 S.W. Ave., will open sometime in august, according to their Facebook page.

The company says it is “the first street casual restaurant brand and the only taquito-focused franchise in the world.”

Roll Em Up Taquitos
Roll Em Up Taquitos(Roll Em Up Taquitos)

Panera Bread has broken ground at 3514 S. Soncy Rd.

The chain, well-known for its soup and sandwich selection, is set to open tentatively July 12, according to its corporate office.

The restaurant will also serve baked goods, salads and more.

Finally, El Tapatio has a new location built on Amarillo Boulevard.

It sits where the former Applebees used to, located at 5630 W. Amarillo Blvd.

While its opening date isn’t known as of right now, the authentic Mexican food restaurant has a sign outside that says they are hiring.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo’s homeless population may soon have a new place to call home.
‘This answers everything’: City of Amarillo proposes possible solution for the homeless
A Hereford man was killed after a train hit a car at a crossing of railroad tracks in Deaf...
Hereford man killed after train hits car in Deaf Smith County
Sunday morning fatal accident
Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday
A Borger resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery...
Borger resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize

Latest News

Get ready to surf USA with The Beach Boys this fall in Amarillo.
The Beach Boys coming to Amarillo this fall
Registration is open for a cornhole tournament benefiting Panhandle Breast Health.
Registration open for cornhole tournament benefiting Panhandle Breast Health
The Juneteenth celebration continues with a week-long empowerment series
Community invited on week-long empowerment series for Juneteenth celebration
city church volunteers
City Church needing volunteers for summer lunch program