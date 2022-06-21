New in Amarillo: Roll Em Taquitos, Panera and El Tapatio opening new locations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For you foodies out there, new restaurants are opening in Amarillo soon.

Roll Em Up Taquitos, to be located at 5900 S.W. Ave., will open sometime in august, according to their Facebook page.

The company says it is “the first street casual restaurant brand and the only taquito-focused franchise in the world.”

Roll Em Up Taquitos (Roll Em Up Taquitos)

Panera Bread has broken ground at 3514 S. Soncy Rd.

The chain, well-known for its soup and sandwich selection, is set to open tentatively July 12, according to its corporate office.

The restaurant will also serve baked goods, salads and more.

Finally, El Tapatio has a new location built on Amarillo Boulevard.

It sits where the former Applebees used to, located at 5630 W. Amarillo Blvd.

While its opening date isn’t known as of right now, the authentic Mexican food restaurant has a sign outside that says they are hiring.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.