Fun First Day of Summer

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
After yet another day of showers and storms in the west late Monday, we’re expecting more for Tuesday, but this time with some bonuses added in. For today, your 1st Day of Summer, expect slightly cooler highs, as a cold front looks to roll in by the afternoon, dropping highs just a touch lower than normal, with cooler daytime temps off to the west, warming as you go east. This afternoon into tonight, we’ll see another round of shower activity in the west to northwest.

Looking ahead, the rest of the week looks to warm up and dry out, however, a cold front will likely bring cooler temperatures and more rain by Sunday!

