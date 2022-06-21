Dumas person dead after 4-wheeler crash in Eddy County

EDDY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The New Mexico State Police are investigating a 4-wheeler crash that resulted one person dead in Eddy County.

According to the release, on June 19, at around 9:34 p.m., the New Mexico State Police responded to a deadly crash near the Hackberry Lake Recreation Area.

A 4-wheeler driven by 33-year-old Angel Vargas from Dumas was traveling northeast on a trail.

Officials say for unknown reasons Vargas left the trail and crashed.

Vargas was pronounced dead on scene.

Officials determined that Vargas was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

