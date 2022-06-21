Who's Hiring?
Dumas person dead after 4-wheeler crash in Eddy County

The New Mexico State Police are investigating a 4-wheeler crash that resulted one person dead...
The New Mexico State Police are investigating a 4-wheeler crash that resulted one person dead in Eddy County.(Gray News, file image)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDDY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The New Mexico State Police are investigating a 4-wheeler crash that resulted one person dead in Eddy County.

According to the release, on June 19, at around 9:34 p.m., the New Mexico State Police responded to a deadly crash near the Hackberry Lake Recreation Area.

A 4-wheeler driven by 33-year-old Angel Vargas from Dumas was traveling northeast on a trail.

Officials say for unknown reasons Vargas left the trail and crashed.

Vargas was pronounced dead on scene.

Officials determined that Vargas was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

