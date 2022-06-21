Dumas person dead after 4-wheeler crash in Eddy County
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDDY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The New Mexico State Police are investigating a 4-wheeler crash that resulted one person dead in Eddy County.
According to the release, on June 19, at around 9:34 p.m., the New Mexico State Police responded to a deadly crash near the Hackberry Lake Recreation Area.
A 4-wheeler driven by 33-year-old Angel Vargas from Dumas was traveling northeast on a trail.
Officials say for unknown reasons Vargas left the trail and crashed.
Vargas was pronounced dead on scene.
Officials determined that Vargas was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
