Doppler Dave Tracks Rain Chances, Returning Heat, and a Weekend Cold Front

We have been tracking some thunderstorms and rain today, primarily in the western and northern parts of our area and chances for precipitation continue into the evening. Over the next couple of days we will experience decreasing rain chances and rising temperatures as high pressure aloft builds back over us. Highs will climb back above 95 by Thursday with a triple day likely on Friday. A nice cold front will then sweep in over the weekend with some rain chances and cooler weather. Daytime highs may stay closer to 80 degrees starting Sunday.

