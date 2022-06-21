Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Doppler Dave Tracks Rain Chances, Returning Heat, and a Weekend Cold Front

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We have been tracking some thunderstorms and rain today, primarily in the western and northern parts of our area and chances for precipitation continue into the evening. Over the next couple of days we will experience decreasing rain chances and rising temperatures as high pressure aloft builds back over us. Highs will climb back above 95 by Thursday with a triple day likely on Friday. A nice cold front will then sweep in over the weekend with some rain chances and cooler weather. Daytime highs may stay closer to 80 degrees starting Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are in custody after a SWAT situation at a home in north Amarillo.
2 in custody, women rescued after SWAT situation in north Amarillo
A Hereford man was killed after a train hit a car at a crossing of railroad tracks in Deaf...
Hereford man killed after train hits car in Deaf Smith County
Sunday morning fatal accident
A Borger resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery...
Borger resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize
Roll Em Up Taquitos
New in Amarillo: Roll Em Up Taquitos, Panera and El Tapatio opening new locations

Latest News

Shelden Web Graphic
Fun First Day of Summer
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Higher Temperatures And Lower Rain Chances
News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Tracks Rain Potential
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave