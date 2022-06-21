APD working on Real Time Crime Center with technology to help make community safer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is working to fight crime in real time with a state of the art crime center.

The Real Time Crime Center will aid police officers in making the Amarillo community safer.

The fifth floor of the Amarillo Police Department is currently under construction but by December 2023 the RTCC will be fully operational.

The Technologies added to the center include a collection of video streams, automatic license plate readers, data integration and drones.

“The ability to bring all those camera feeds into a Crime Center means in theory you really do almost have an officer on every street,” said Lieutenant Shane Chadwick, Unit Commander over the Crime Analysis Unit and Project Manager for the Crime Center. “We’re really getting to personalize it for the Amarillo Police Department. We’re looking at technology that we think really fits our community really fits the department.”

The Amarillo Police Department will use the RTCC to share information with Potter and Randall county in an effort to suppress crime in the area.

“A lot of the time we’re reactive, the idea with the Real Time Crime Center is really for us to be more proactive catching these guys before they do harm,” said Lieutenant Chadwick. “The community will benefit from the fact that the overall goal is to lower violent crimes in the city.”

December 2023 is the projected date of completion but the technology has already started to be implemented around the city.

“If you can really think of it as casting a net so that if somebody goes in they’re not going to be able to leave without leaving a footprint that we can follow,” said Chadwick. “The technologies coming on board gives us the ability to put an asset that we wouldn’t have before and keep officers safer, keep the public safer.”

The department chose the software and hardware based on research from site visits across the country.

