APD: 2 women held hostage in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department said two women are being held hostage in north Amarillo.

Monday evening, APD said officers were attempting to stop a stolen car.

A person ran into a home in the 1900 block of North Adams Street and police said two women are inside the home.

Police believe the suspect is armed and negotiators are talking to the women and suspect.

The women have not been harmed.

We will update you when more information is made available.

#update1900NAdams

The two women inside the home are being held hostage by the suspect. They have not been harmed and negotiators are talking to the women and the suspect. pic.twitter.com/YHKIVPyQZl — Amarillo Police Dept (@AmarilloPD) June 21, 2022

