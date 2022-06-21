Amarillo High to make first appearance in Texas State 7on7 Tournament

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Five high school teams will represent the Texas Panhandle in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s 7on7 State Tournament, including Amarillo High.

“A lot of those guys that are playing in that tournament you’ll see them playing late in the playoffs and you’ll see State Champions,” said Chad Dunnam, Amarillo High football head coach.

The State Tournament kicked off back in 1998 and this offseason marks the first appearance for the Sandies.

“Really with our passing game our quarterbacks, receivers and running backs it builds chemistry and it helps us all a lot,” said Jacob Self, Amarillo High senior wide receiver.

Amarillo High will compete against 64 teams in Division I starting with College Station.

“It’s just us and Coronado in the Panhandle and the rest are (Dallas) Metroplex teams, so we got a lot of competition and we’re going to go out there and do our best,” said Jameson Garcia, Amarillo High senior wide receiver.

7on7 gives the Sandies an opportunity to check out their quarterback battle before August between junior Will Flaming and senior Mason Graham

“It’s a great opportunity just to get reps for us guys and it’s good to just learn reads and options you have,” said Graham.

“We’re blessed at the quarterback position,” said Dunnam. “We have two tremendous young men. Great leaders and have a tremendous amount of ability.”

Plus, the young receivers get a chance to showcase skills and build chemistry with the quarterbacks.

“We got some young kids that are about to be sophomores, so hopefully they can stand out and show what they can do too,” said Garcia.

7on7 takes linemen out of the equation, but it prepares teams to gain confidence throwing the ball out quick.

“Everything we do plays a part in developing the best football team we can possibly develop and that’s our goal and our mission,” said Dunnam. “We’re excited about this opportunity.”

The Texas State 7on7 Tournament runs June 23-25 in College Station at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex. The four other teams from the Panhandle advancing include Dumas and Hereford in DII and Childress and Stratford in DIII.

STATE 7on7 APPEARANCES

Amarillo (Division I) - 2022

Dumas (Division II) - 2019, 2021 and 2022

Hereford (Division II) - 2022

Childress (Division II) - 2008, 2012 and 2015 and (Division III) - 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022

Stratford (Division III) - 2021 and 2022

Pools for the 2022 Texas State 7on7 Championships. #tx7on7 pic.twitter.com/7XVFAGuW1q — Texas 7on7 Organization (@Texas7on7) June 20, 2022

