Amarillo Cattle Drive photo contest winner announced at High Noon on the Square

Amarillo Cattle Drive
Amarillo Cattle Drive
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The winner of the Amarillo Cattle Drive photo contest will be announced at the High Noon on the Square tomorrow.

The event will be on Wednesday, June 22, at 12:00 p.m. at the Center City’s High Noon on the Square.

The winning photographer will be onsite during the announcement to accept the $1,000 prize and show the winning photo.

