2 in custody, women rescued after SWAT situation in north Amarillo

By Vanessa Garcia and Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two people are in custody after a SWAT situation at a home in north Amarillo.

Around 7:00 p.m. on Monday, Potter County deputies and Amarillo police officers encountered two men running from a stolen pickup. Police say one man, identified as Johnny Allen, was armed with a handgun.

Police say Allen broke into a home on North Adams.

The second man, identified as Jerome Snyder, was found in the area and taken into custody.

The Amarillo Police Department Critical Incident Response Team was called out just before 8:00 p.m.

Officers then learned that two women were inside the home Allen had entered. He refused to come out of the house and would not let the women leave.

After several hours, he agreed to come out. Police say he then tried to steal a car and escape from the garage.

SWAT immediately entered the home to stop him.

The two women were not injured.

Allen was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/public servant, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and evading arrest.

Jerome Snyder was arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center for evading.

Several residents were asked to leave their homes during the incident for safety. APD says the department would like to thank the neighbors for their patience and cooperation while officers were responding to the incident.

