14-year-old loses hand playing with fireworks, officials say

The fire department is urging the public to attend a public show instead of handling fireworks...
The fire department is urging the public to attend a public show instead of handling fireworks themselves after 14-year-old lost his left hand and injured his right while playing with them.
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SEATTLE (Gray News) – Fire officials in Seattle are encouraging the public to leave fireworks to professionals after responding to an accident Monday night.

A 14-year-old lost his left hand and injured his right while playing with fireworks, according to the South King Fire Department.

A 10-year-old with him also suffered injuries, but it’s not clear what those injuries are.

“Our hearts go out to both boys as they work through the next phase in their lives,” the fire department wrote in a post on Facebook.

The fire department is urging the public to attend a public show instead of handling fireworks themselves.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

