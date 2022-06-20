Who's Hiring?
Under (High) Pressure

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
A high pressure system off to our east will be the indicator of what’s to come for this week! As of right now, it’s far enough east, monsoonal moisture has been allowed into our eastern New Mexico counties along with parts of the northwest panhandle and Oklahoma panhandle. We’ll see rain chances in similar areas the next few afternoons. Now, if everything moves the way it’s looking right now, the aforementioned high pressure will come our way, and set the stage for much warmer weather for the bulk of this week.

Next week, we’ll see a cold front early that could signify some change in our pattern.

