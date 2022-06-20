Sunday morning fatal accident
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sunday morning around 6:00 a.m. the Canyon Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a major vehicle crash in the 24000 block of US 87.
Upon arrival, the officers found a 2004 Chevrolet Pickup traveling south on US 87 had left the roadway and struck a tree at the “2nd Roadside Park”.
The driver of the pickup, Trent Wood, age 19, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A front passenger, Clayton Anderson, age 16, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is still under investigation by the Canyon Police Department.
