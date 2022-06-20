Sunday morning fatal accident

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sunday morning around 6:00 a.m. the Canyon Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a major vehicle crash in the 24000 block of US 87.

Upon arrival, the officers found a 2004 Chevrolet Pickup traveling south on US 87 had left the roadway and struck a tree at the “2nd Roadside Park”.

The driver of the pickup, Trent Wood, age 19, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A front passenger, Clayton Anderson, age 16, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by the Canyon Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.