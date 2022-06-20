Registration open for cornhole tournament benefiting Panhandle Breast Health

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is open for a cornhole tournament benefiting Panhandle Breast Health.

The Second Annual Pitch for Purpose Cornhole Tournament is on July 30, with sign-in beginning at 9:00 a.m., according to a news release. The event is located at Amarillo Netplex, 3723 S.W. 58th St.

Entry fee is $100 per two-person teams and includes lunch and drinks from Time out Sports Bar & Grill and a goodie bag.

The tournament will have social and competitive tiers with cash and other prizes for the top three teams in each category.

Sponsorships are available, and includes champion ($1,000), tournament ($500), board ($250) and bag ($100).

Registration forms can be found here.

Due to limited spaces for the tournament, early registration is encouraged.

