Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Harlem gathering

Police, citing preliminary information, said officers responded about 12:40 a.m. Monday to...
Police, citing preliminary information, said officers responded about 12:40 a.m. Monday to reports of a shooting.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say an early morning shooting at a gathering in Harlem left a man dead and eight other people wounded.

Police, citing preliminary information, said officers responded about 12:40 a.m. Monday to reports of a shooting on a footpath along the FDR Drive and found five people shot. Police say four others arrived at hospitals for treatment.

Police said a 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital. They didn’t immediately have details about the gathering or what may have led to the shooting.

Information about possible suspects wasn’t immediately released, but Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell says, “The emboldened individuals responsible for this are exactly who our officers are battling every day to make our city safe.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo’s homeless population may soon have a new place to call home.
‘This answers everything’: City of Amarillo proposes possible solution for the homeless
Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday
Amarillo police dive team looking for possible evidence
Amarillo police dive team searching for possible evidence at Medi Park lake
Potter County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a man scamming residents by...
PCSO: Man impersonating officer, scamming residents in Potter County
Sunday morning fatal accident

Latest News

A dresser stored the couple's old family photos.
Family’s photos found after flood destroyed home
A dresser stored the couple's old family photos.
STILLS: After flood destroys home, photos survive intact
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this week is pivotal because of the European Union...
Zelenskyy: 'Historic' week ahead for Ukraine
A teddy bear is seen on a building destroyed by attacks in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 19,...
‘It’s just hell there’: Russia still pounds eastern Ukraine