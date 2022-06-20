Who's Hiring?
Parents invited to ‘Parents Night Out’ program tomorrow

(KOSA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT, Amarillo District and Andrea’s Project are hosting a Parents Night Out program tomorrow.

Parents are invited to the event to learn how to talk to kids about alcohol and drugs and making smart choices in general.

“Parents Night Out, Talk, They Hear You!” will take place Tuesday, June 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the Tascosa High School Auditorium.

It will include a presentation by State Rep. Four Price.

This is a free training for all parents.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

